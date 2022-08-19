Dr. Stiefel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Stiefel, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Stiefel, MD
Dr. Marc Stiefel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Ent Associates of Bucks & Montgomery Counties599 W State St Ste 201, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-4532
Doylestown Emergency Associates595 W State St, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-2200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Stiefel healed the hole in my eardrum with a procedure he said could be 60 to 70% effective. He gave me three procedure options, I choose the middle option. IT WORKED! The former ENT doc I saw said that my eardrum could possibly heal on its own. But it didn't heal after waiting eight months. At that time the former ENT gave me only one choice for an operation but that was the most extreme procedure. I then went to Dr. Stiefel who suggested three options. I choose the mid-level procedure and I can now hear, the hole is closed, and I know longer have to wear ear plugs every time I shower! That procedure was 100% effective for me! Thank you so much Dr. Stiefel. I highly recommend him!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- New York Medical College
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Stiefel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stiefel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stiefel has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stiefel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stiefel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stiefel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stiefel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stiefel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.