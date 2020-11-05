Overview of Dr. Marc Swerdloff, MD

Dr. Marc Swerdloff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Swerdloff works at Marcus Neuroscience Institute | Deerfield Beach in Deerfield Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Ataxia and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.