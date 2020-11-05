Dr. Marc Swerdloff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swerdloff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Swerdloff, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Swerdloff, MD
Dr. Marc Swerdloff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Swerdloff's Office Locations
Marcus Neuroscience Institute | Deerfield Beach3313 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 100, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions
Marcus Neuroscience Institute | Boca Raton800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health North
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I like this doctor very much
About Dr. Marc Swerdloff, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1366483307
Education & Certifications
- Electromyography, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Neurology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, Albany Medical College Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Swerdloff has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Ataxia and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swerdloff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
