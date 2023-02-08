Overview of Dr. Marc Tecce, MD

Dr. Marc Tecce, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Tecce works at Jefferson Endocrinology Associates in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.