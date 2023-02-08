See All Cardiologists in Bala Cynwyd, PA
Dr. Marc Tecce, MD

Cardiology
4.9 (937)
Map Pin Small Bala Cynwyd, PA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Marc Tecce, MD

Dr. Marc Tecce, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Tecce works at Jefferson Endocrinology Associates in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tecce's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Heart Institute
    225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Heart Institute
    8001 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 403, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Jefferson Heart Institute
    925 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease

Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 937 ratings
    Patient Ratings (937)
    5 Star
    (893)
    4 Star
    (40)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marc Tecce, MD

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1871516096
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Presbyterian Medical Center Of Philadelphia
    Residency
    • UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Internship
    • UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Tecce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tecce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tecce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tecce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tecce has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tecce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    937 patients have reviewed Dr. Tecce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tecce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tecce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tecce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

