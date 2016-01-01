Dr. Marc Thevenin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thevenin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Thevenin, DDS
Overview
Dr. Marc Thevenin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Peoria, IL.
Dr. Thevenin works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental5116 N Big Hollow Rd, Peoria, IL 61615 Directions (855) 384-2580
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thevenin?
About Dr. Marc Thevenin, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1811281637
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thevenin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thevenin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thevenin works at
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Thevenin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thevenin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thevenin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thevenin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.