Overview of Dr. Marc Trzeciak, DO

Dr. Marc Trzeciak, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto.



Dr. Trzeciak works at Stanislaus Orthopdc/Sprts Medcn in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.