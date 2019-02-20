Dr. Marc Trzeciak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trzeciak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Trzeciak, DO
Overview of Dr. Marc Trzeciak, DO
Dr. Marc Trzeciak, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto.
Dr. Trzeciak's Office Locations
Stanislaus Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Clinic609 E Orangeburg Ave Ste 201, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 572-3224Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent there is no better ortho doctor than him period God blessed him with a gift and he deserves many thanks
About Dr. Marc Trzeciak, DO
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1033111026
Education & Certifications
- University Of Buffalo School Of Med Buffalo Ny
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Med-Athens
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Purdue University, Biochemistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trzeciak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trzeciak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trzeciak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trzeciak has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trzeciak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Trzeciak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trzeciak.
