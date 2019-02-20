See All Hand Surgeons in Modesto, CA
Dr. Marc Trzeciak, DO

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marc Trzeciak, DO

Dr. Marc Trzeciak, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto.

Dr. Trzeciak works at Stanislaus Orthopdc/Sprts Medcn in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trzeciak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stanislaus Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Clinic
    609 E Orangeburg Ave Ste 201, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 572-3224
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Medical Center Modesto

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 20, 2019
    Excellent there is no better ortho doctor than him period God blessed him with a gift and he deserves many thanks
    Lawanda Goodwin in Modesto — Feb 20, 2019
    About Dr. Marc Trzeciak, DO

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033111026
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Buffalo School Of Med Buffalo Ny
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Med-Athens
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Purdue University, Biochemistry
