Overview

Dr. Marc Unterman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Piedmont Eastside Medical Center and Piedmont Walton Hospital.



Dr. Unterman works at Atlanta Gwinnett Womens Specialists in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Monroe, GA, Loganville, GA, Sugar Hill, GA and Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.