Dr. Marc Unterman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marc Unterman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Piedmont Eastside Medical Center and Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Locations
Atlanta Gwinnett Womens Specialists766 Walther Rd Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 312-9101
Monroe Office521 Great Oaks Dr, Monroe, GA 30655 Directions (678) 312-9110
Loganville Office115 LEE BYRD RD, Loganville, GA 30052 Directions (678) 312-9108
Buford Office4745 Nelson Brogdon Blvd Ste 300, Sugar Hill, GA 30518 Directions (678) 312-9104
Snellville1700 Tree Ln Ste 190, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 736-6300Thursday9:30am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Piedmont Walton Hospital
I've been going to Dr Unterman for at least 10-11 years. In the past wait times were long, but he was needed for emergencies. Those take precedence over a checkup any day. I've always been treated with the utmost respect by staff and Dr. Unterman. All questions have been answered. When he changed over to Piedmont there were a few perscription hick ups, but they were taken care of immediately. When my husband's pulmonologist said he needed a cardiologist to check his heart rate, I didn't hesitate to call Dr, U. I highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Marc Unterman, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1427044858
- University of Cincinnati
- Emory University
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
- City University NY
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
