Overview of Dr. Marc Urquhart, MD

Dr. Marc Urquhart, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Urquhart works at Urquhart Orthopedic Associates, PA in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.