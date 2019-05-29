Dr. Marc Vengrove, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vengrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Marc Vengrove, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Locations
Lvpg Bethlehem Gynecology Associates190 Brodhead Rd Ste 205, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 402-6790
Helwig Health Diabetes Center1243 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 2800, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-6790
- 3 4807 Freemansburg Ave Ste 250, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 402-6790
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Vengrove for well over 10 years. He has always been very thorough and helpful. I highly recommend him .
About Dr. Marc Vengrove, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1578650073
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vengrove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vengrove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vengrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vengrove has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Counseling and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vengrove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vengrove. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vengrove.
