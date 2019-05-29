Overview

Dr. Marc Vengrove, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Vengrove works at LVPG Endocrinology-1243 Cedar Crest in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA and Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Counseling and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.