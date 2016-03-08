Dr. Marc Wager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Wager, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Wager, MD
Dr. Marc Wager, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Dr. Wager works at
Dr. Wager's Office Locations
Pediatric Group of New Rochelle140 Lockwood Ave Ste 115, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 235-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wager is simply amazing with my 3 sons. He is kind, gentle, patient, funny and truly cares and listens. The office has a walk in service most mornings and we choose to use this as needed as we can get in and out quicker if we show up a few minutes before it opens.
About Dr. Marc Wager, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wager works at
Dr. Wager speaks Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.