Dr. Marc Wager, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marc Wager, MD

Dr. Marc Wager, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Wager works at Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP) in New Rochelle, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wager's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Group of New Rochelle
    140 Lockwood Ave Ste 115, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 235-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Viral Infection
Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Viral Infection
Pharyngitis

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Normal Baby Development Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well New Born Care Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 08, 2016
    Dr Wager is simply amazing with my 3 sons. He is kind, gentle, patient, funny and truly cares and listens. The office has a walk in service most mornings and we choose to use this as needed as we can get in and out quicker if we show up a few minutes before it opens.
    — Mar 08, 2016
    Additional reviews available on Healthgrades
    Dr. Marc Wager, MD
    About Dr. Marc Wager, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649360462
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Wager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wager works at Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP) in New Rochelle, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wager’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

