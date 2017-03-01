Overview of Dr. Marc Webb, MD

Dr. Marc Webb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Webb works at Michigan Vascular Access PC in Southfield, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.