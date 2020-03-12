Dr. Marc Weise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Weise, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Weise, MD
Dr. Marc Weise, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Weise's Office Locations
-
1
Marc W. Weise M.d. Inc.2 James Way Ste 115, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 773-2650
Hospital Affiliations
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weise has been my orthopedic doctor/surgeon for 5 years. He performed my 2 knee replacement surgeries. He did an excellent job. I healed so quickly. He has so much compassion for his patients. He is so gentle and kind. He followed up with me daily in the hospital after my surgeries and called me at home to see how I was doing. This is very rare these days. It was such a comfort to me. He is a treasure. I highly recommend him. If I could give him 20 stars, I would. I would also like to thank Lori Weise, another treasure. She made sure that everything was lined up before my surgeries for pre-op. She is so kind and very thorough. This helped a great deal to relieve some of the stress. Thank you for giving me my independence back. :)
About Dr. Marc Weise, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1609843499
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Sports Med
- Alton Ochsner Med Fdn
- Alton Ochsner Med Fdn
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Weise has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.