Overview

Dr. Marc Weisman, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Weisman works at Preferred Medical Group in Madison Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.