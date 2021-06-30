Overview

Dr. Marc Weitzel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Clinton, Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Ada, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Weitzel works at Oklahoma Heart Hospital South in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Bethany, OK and Ada, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.