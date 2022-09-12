Overview of Dr. Marc Weitzman, MD

Dr. Marc Weitzman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo.



Dr. Weitzman works at Ophthalmic Surgeons Of Greater Bridgeport PC in Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.