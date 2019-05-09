Overview of Dr. Marc Wilson, MD

Dr. Marc Wilson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and TMC Bonham Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at OB/GYN Specialists in Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.