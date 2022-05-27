Dr. Marc Winnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Winnick, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Winnick, MD
Dr. Marc Winnick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Winnick works at
Dr. Winnick's Office Locations
Precision Eyewear16201 S MILITARY TRL, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 498-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Winnick was exceptional. He spent time with me, understood my problem and answered my questions. I am an ophthalmologist and know an excellent doctor when I meet them. He was trained by superb surgeons that are superb people. He continues their tradition. I had total confidence in his knowledge and abilities. I did not have surgery with Dr Winnick, but the surgeon he trained with sends him his patients that have moved to South Florida. This is the highest compliment a mentor can show his student. I have no hesitation recommending Dr Winnick. Experience, competence and caring describe him.
About Dr. Marc Winnick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1730288838
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Winnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winnick works at
Dr. Winnick has seen patients for Trichiasis, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Winnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winnick.
