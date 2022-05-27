See All Ophthalmologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Marc Winnick, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Marc Winnick, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marc Winnick, MD

Dr. Marc Winnick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Winnick works at Delray Eye Associates in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Winnick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Eyewear
    16201 S MILITARY TRL, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 498-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Trichiasis
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Trichiasis
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Winnick?

May 27, 2022
My experience with Dr Winnick was exceptional. He spent time with me, understood my problem and answered my questions. I am an ophthalmologist and know an excellent doctor when I meet them. He was trained by superb surgeons that are superb people. He continues their tradition. I had total confidence in his knowledge and abilities. I did not have surgery with Dr Winnick, but the surgeon he trained with sends him his patients that have moved to South Florida. This is the highest compliment a mentor can show his student. I have no hesitation recommending Dr Winnick. Experience, competence and caring describe him.
— May 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Marc Winnick, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marc Winnick, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Winnick to family and friends

Dr. Winnick's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Winnick

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marc Winnick, MD.

About Dr. Marc Winnick, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730288838
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marc Winnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Winnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Winnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Winnick works at Delray Eye Associates in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Winnick’s profile.

Dr. Winnick has seen patients for Trichiasis, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Winnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winnick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Marc Winnick, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.