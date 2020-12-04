Dr. Marc Wish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Wish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Wish, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Wish works at
Locations
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 776-4001
Inova Medical Group - Arrhythmia8081 Innovation Park Dr # 602, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-3270
Inova Medical Group - Arrhythmia3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 101, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 289-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My association with Dr. Wish goes back almost 15 years. I was referred to him by my internist following several episodes with A-Fib, which is prevalent in my family. After trying to stabilize me on anti-arrhythmia drugs for several months, we went for the cryoablation option in 2011. Later he implanted a loop recorder that proved the ablation was working perfectly. I have been A-fib free since the ablation. From the first time I met him my confidence in him and his associates has never wavered. We all have only one heart and I trust this man with mine totally. I still see him once a year, good checkups every time. Wonderful bedside manner. I wish the care I have received would have been available to my family members over many years and am eternally grateful to Dr. Wish. He’s the best!
About Dr. Marc Wish, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1508835703
Education & Certifications
- Va Med Ctr/Georgetown University
- North Shore University Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
