Dr. Marc Wishingrad, MD

Gastroenterology
3.6 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Marc Wishingrad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their fellowship with STANFORD UNIVERSITY

Dr. Wishingrad works at Santa Monica Gastroenterology in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Monica Gastroenterology
    1919 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 200, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 453-1871

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Enteroscopy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Cancer, Borrmann 4 Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hamartomatous Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydrogen Breath Test (HBT) Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Iron Overload Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
MSI-H Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-L Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSS Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Infection Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer, Familial Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marc Wishingrad, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1093764359
    Education & Certifications

    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    • Gastroenterology
