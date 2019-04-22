Overview

Dr. Marc Wolfman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Wolfman works at GASTROENTEROLOGY CONSULTANTS in Edison, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.