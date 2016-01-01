See All Pediatricians in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Marc Yandle, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (6)
Overview of Dr. Marc Yandle, MD

Dr. Marc Yandle, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Dr. Yandle works at Dockside Pediatrics in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yandle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dockside Pediatrics
    5710 Oleander Dr Ste 207, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-2887

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Dehydration
Dementia or Depression Screening
Abdominal Pain
Dehydration
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Marc Yandle, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1164545984
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yandle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yandle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yandle works at Dockside Pediatrics in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Yandle’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yandle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yandle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yandle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yandle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

