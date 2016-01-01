Dr. Marc Yunis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yunis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Yunis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marc Yunis, MD
Dr. Marc Yunis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Yunis' Office Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success1999 Marcus Ave Ste 306, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 467-8600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success2001 Marcus Ave Ste S265, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 686-0500
Kidney Associates22202 Hempstead Ave, Queens Village, NY 11429 Directions (718) 217-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marc Yunis, MD
- Nephrology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yunis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yunis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yunis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yunis has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yunis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yunis speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yunis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yunis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yunis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yunis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.