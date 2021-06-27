Dr. Marc Zare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Zare, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Zare, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Zare works at
Locations
Obesity Surgery Associates15965 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 201, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 683-9939
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zare performed repair of my large hiatal hernia 6 weeks ago. Dr. Zare's work was impeccable. Everything was repaired with minimal damage to the area. The first weeks were definitely recovering from surgery, with some aches and pains and a limited diet. But, at 6 weeks, I am in nearly pain, sleeping well, back to exercise and stretching. Thanks to Dr. Zare, who is an experienced and gifted surgeon.
About Dr. Marc Zare, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kasturba Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zare has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zare accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zare has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Zare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zare.
