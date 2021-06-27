Overview

Dr. Marc Zare, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Zare works at Dr. Richard T. Nguyen, FACS, FACOS, with Lifetime Surgical in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.