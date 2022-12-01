Dr. Marcel Estopinal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estopinal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcel Estopinal, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcel Estopinal, MD
Dr. Marcel Estopinal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Louisiana State University Eye Center
Dr. Estopinal works at
Dr. Estopinal's Office Locations
Nashville Eye Associates397 Wallace Rd Ste 310, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 703-2521
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr E and medical staff and administrative staff is totally beyond satisfactory. Very comfortable there and trusting.
About Dr. Marcel Estopinal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, German
- 1851324149
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Eye Center
- Transitional Medicine Charity Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estopinal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estopinal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estopinal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estopinal works at
Dr. Estopinal has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Estopinal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Estopinal speaks German.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Estopinal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estopinal.
