Dr. Marcel Lechin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lechin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcel Lechin, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcel Lechin, MD
Dr. Marcel Lechin, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.
Dr. Lechin works at
Dr. Lechin's Office Locations
-
1
Heart & Vascular Center3201 University Dr E Ste 420, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 485-9922
-
2
St Joseph Health College Station Hospital1604 Rock Prairie Rd, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 764-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lechin?
Takes all the time needed to research the issue and come up with a solution. Is very knowledgeable about Medications, even for diabetes. His PA is also very thorough and knowledgeable as well. He saved my life, no doubt about it. When he sees you, he cares and answers all your questions.
About Dr. Marcel Lechin, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1427000496
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lechin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lechin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lechin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lechin works at
Dr. Lechin has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lechin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lechin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lechin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lechin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lechin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.