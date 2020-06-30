Overview of Dr. Marcel Lechin, MD

Dr. Marcel Lechin, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.



Dr. Lechin works at Heart & Vascular Center in Bryan, TX with other offices in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.