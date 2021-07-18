Dr. Marcel Malek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcel Malek, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcel Malek, MD
Dr. Marcel Malek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Malek's Office Locations
Malek Marc M MD Office8438 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 551-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a breast lift and reduction and I am very pleased with my results. Dr. Malek was honest and professional throughout the process. His focus and priority is patient care. I was hesitant to undergo surgery, but I feel confident and ecstatic I committed to Dr. Malek’s practice. His medical staff is very attentive, professional and give you the best care. I highly recommend anyone in search of an experienced plastic surgeon. I know my friends will be his patients as well since they love my results.
About Dr. Marcel Malek, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest U Sch Med
- U Mo
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Malek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malek.
