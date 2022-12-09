Dr. Marcel Odaimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odaimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcel Odaimi, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcel Odaimi, MD
Dr. Marcel Odaimi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Govt. Dental College, Bangalore University, India and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Odaimi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Odaimi's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health256C Mason St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 540-4260
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Odaimi?
I have been a patient of Dr. Odaimi's for two very rare cancers. He always listens to my questions and answers so i am confortable with my next steps in my treatment. He spends time with me and has genuine concern for me. I feel at ease with him during some of my lowest, most worrisome and terrible times. I know his knowledge will guide me the right way and i have total confidence in his capabilities and experience in the field.His staff is great, especially his Assistant Physician Noelle M., she is also very nice and spends time with me while never making me feel rushed or that im bothering her. What a pleasure that is, when you have important concerns about your cancer treatment plans etc. She is a wonderful person. Im so glad these people are in charge of my cancer care, you want not only the best but professionals that you feel like you can put your life in their hands and everything will be ok.
About Dr. Marcel Odaimi, MD
- Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1467436279
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Program
- Govt. Dental College, Bangalore University, India
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Odaimi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odaimi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Odaimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Odaimi works at
Dr. Odaimi has seen patients for Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odaimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Odaimi speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Odaimi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odaimi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odaimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odaimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.