Overview of Dr. Marcel Odaimi, MD

Dr. Marcel Odaimi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Govt. Dental College, Bangalore University, India and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Odaimi works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.