Dr. Marcel Twahirwa, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.1 (21)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marcel Twahirwa, MD

Dr. Marcel Twahirwa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Montemorelos Fac Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Starr County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Twahirwa works at DOCTORS HOSPITAL AT RENAISSANCE in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Diabetes Type 2 and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Twahirwa's Office Locations

    Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
    5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 (956) 362-5650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
  • Rio Grande Regional Hospital
  • Starr County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipid Disorders
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 17, 2021
    I had many years of not seeing a doctor and when I saw Dr Twahirwa he showed concern about my health and started asking questions about any medical history that I had and started figuring out a plan to control my diabetes and cholesterol. Thanks to his concern and quickness on acting on a plan to control it , I am able to manage it in a normal range now. Thank you for everything doctor and his staff.
    Ruby Lee Serna — Jun 17, 2021
    About Dr. Marcel Twahirwa, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841381167
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • Met Hosp
    Internship
    • Met Hosp
    Medical Education
    • U Montemorelos Fac Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcel Twahirwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Twahirwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Twahirwa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Twahirwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Twahirwa works at DOCTORS HOSPITAL AT RENAISSANCE in Edinburg, TX. View the full address on Dr. Twahirwa’s profile.

    Dr. Twahirwa has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Diabetes Type 2 and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Twahirwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Twahirwa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Twahirwa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Twahirwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Twahirwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

