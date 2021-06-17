Overview of Dr. Marcel Twahirwa, MD

Dr. Marcel Twahirwa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Montemorelos Fac Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Starr County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Twahirwa works at DOCTORS HOSPITAL AT RENAISSANCE in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Diabetes Type 2 and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.