Dr. Marcel Zughaib, MD
Dr. Marcel Zughaib, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Heart Cardiology Consultants PC22250 Providence Dr Ste 705, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 465-5955
Heart Cardiology Consultants47601 Grand River Ave Ste C202, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-5955
- 3 1225 S Latson Rd Ste 230, Howell, MI 48843 Directions (517) 548-7777
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Marcel Zughaib is a very thorough doctor. He is a good listener and he explains things very well to the patient. I was referred to him by hospital staff when I had another cardiologist who treated me for me over a year and misdiagnosed me and ordered medication and tests not needed. This was confirmed when I came to Dr. Z and he ran tests on me and reviewed my records I had forwarded over from the former doctor. i thank God for Dr. Z. He has been a God send to me.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
