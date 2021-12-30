See All Interventional Cardiologists in Southfield, MI
Dr. Marcel Zughaib, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marcel Zughaib, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.

Dr. Zughaib works at Heart Cardiology Consultants in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI and Howell, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Cardiology Consultants PC
    22250 Providence Dr Ste 705, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 465-5955
  2. 2
    Heart Cardiology Consultants
    47601 Grand River Ave Ste C202, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 465-5955
  3. 3
    1225 S Latson Rd Ste 230, Howell, MI 48843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 548-7777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marcel Zughaib, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922038488
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

