Overview of Dr. Marcela Campo, MD

Dr. Marcela Campo, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MARIAN HEALTH CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Campo works at St. Luke's Health Woodlands Center for Infectious Diseases in Conroe, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.