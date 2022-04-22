Dr. Marcela Campo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcela Campo, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MARIAN HEALTH CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Campo's Office Locations
St. Luke's Health Woodlands Center for Infectious Diseases17198 St Lukes Way Ste 250, Conroe, TX 77384 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00pm - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Marcela Campo is a brilliant doctor that worked tirelessly with my surgeon, (Dr. Mark Mettauer) and his team! The Best of the Best!
About Dr. Marcela Campo, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1831390574
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Center
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- MARIAN HEALTH CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
