Dr. Canola has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcela Canola, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marcela Canola, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.
La Diferencia Hospice730 Pleasanton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78214 Directions (210) 921-3803
South Texas Ancillary Services Ltd7219 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 921-3800
Gmg Health Systems Ltd Dba902 BANDERA RD, San Antonio, TX 78228 Directions (210) 431-4503
UTH Mays Cancer Center/Md Anderson- Cardiothoracic Surgery7979 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-1000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is an excellent Hematologist! Is empathic and caring for her patients. She is always prepared to see her patients. She always knows about her patients before meeting them. Always greeting you warm and like familia!
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Canola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Canola. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.