Dr. Marcela Torres, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcela Torres, MD
Dr. Marcela Torres, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Torres' Office Locations
Miramar Office1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 405, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 538-1300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Prestige OB-GYN4100 Hollywood Blvd Ste 22, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 518-4100
Modern OBGYN Care12600 Pembroke Rd Ste 302, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (754) 217-4181Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience
About Dr. Marcela Torres, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Medical Center of Central Georgia/MUSM
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Kean University Union, Nj
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Torres speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
