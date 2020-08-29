Overview of Dr. Marcela Torres, MD

Dr. Marcela Torres, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Torres works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Miramar, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.