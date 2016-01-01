Overview

Dr. Marcelina Ibanez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ibanez works at Prime Life Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.