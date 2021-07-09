Dr. Marcelina Rupley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rupley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcelina Rupley, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcelina Rupley, MD
Dr. Marcelina Rupley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation.
Dr. Rupley works at
Dr. Rupley's Office Locations
Northwest Pediatrics416 FRANKFORD AVE, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 761-0536Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Conroe690 S Loop 336 W Ste 110, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 539-8190
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Can't believe all the negative reviews. I always have good experiences and I feel like Dr. Rupley always answers my questions and listens to my concerns. I've never had to wait too long either.
About Dr. Marcelina Rupley, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346247301
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
- Pediatrics
