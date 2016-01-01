See All Urologists in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Marcella Nachmann, DO

Urology
2.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Sewell, NJ
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Marcella Nachmann, DO

Dr. Marcella Nachmann, DO is an Urology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury and is affiliated with Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Nachmann works at New Jersey Urology, LLC in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nachmann's Office Locations

    New Jersey Urology, LLC
    570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste A1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    New Jersey Urology, LLC
    2401 E Evesham Rd Ste F, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.8
    About Dr. Marcella Nachmann, DO

    • Urology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • Female
    • 1265479547
    Education & Certifications

    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury
    • New York University
    • Urological Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Washington Township Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcella Nachmann, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nachmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nachmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nachmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nachmann has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nachmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nachmann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nachmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nachmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nachmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

