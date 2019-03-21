Overview

Dr. Marcelle Owens, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Owens works at Southern Gastroenterology Assoc in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA and Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.