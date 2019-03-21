Dr. Marcelle Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcelle Owens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcelle Owens, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Locations
1
Southern Gastroenterology Assoc763 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 985-2000
2
Northside Hospital - Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 985-2000Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Duluth Office3655 Howell Ferry Rd Ste 200, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 985-2000
4
Snellville Office2295 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 100, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (678) 985-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First visit with Dr. Owens was very informative. She made me feel more at ease during our visit. Did the procedure this morning and was pleased with her and all the staff at her facility in Lawrenceville.
About Dr. Marcelle Owens, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owens has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.