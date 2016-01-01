Dr. Marcello Borzatta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borzatta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcello Borzatta, MD
Dr. Marcello Borzatta, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MILANO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Fresenius Vascular Care - Crestview214 Covell Rd, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 916-5509
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Vascular Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF MILANO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Borzatta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borzatta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borzatta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borzatta has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borzatta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Borzatta speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Borzatta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borzatta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borzatta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borzatta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.