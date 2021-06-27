See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Marcello Cherchi, MD

Neurology
3.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Marcello Cherchi, MD

Dr. Marcello Cherchi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Cherchi works at Chicago Dizziness and Hearing in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cherchi's Office Locations

    Timothy C. Hain M.d. PC
    645 N Michigan Ave Ste 410, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 274-0197

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 27, 2021
    Dr. Cherchi was absolutely outstanding I saw him for the first time and he was very patient with me. He did an exam with special goggles, that would show my eye movements, and confirmed I did have BPPV, the dr did feel there was another component,& said he would have a written report sent to my physical therapist, so she could start treating me for BPPV.
    julie lock — Jun 27, 2021
    About Dr. Marcello Cherchi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366621393
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcello Cherchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cherchi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cherchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cherchi works at Chicago Dizziness and Hearing in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Cherchi’s profile.

    Dr. Cherchi has seen patients for Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherchi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

