Dr. Marcello Cherchi, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcello Cherchi, MD
Dr. Marcello Cherchi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Cherchi's Office Locations
Timothy C. Hain M.d. PC645 N Michigan Ave Ste 410, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 274-0197
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cherchi was absolutely outstanding I saw him for the first time and he was very patient with me. He did an exam with special goggles, that would show my eye movements, and confirmed I did have BPPV, the dr did feel there was another component,& said he would have a written report sent to my physical therapist, so she could start treating me for BPPV.
About Dr. Marcello Cherchi, MD
- Neurology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherchi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cherchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cherchi has seen patients for Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherchi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.