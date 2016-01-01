Dr. Marcello Rotta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcello Rotta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marcello Rotta, MD
Dr. Marcello Rotta, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Universitá degli Studi, Facolta? di Medicina e Chirurgia and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Rotta works at
Dr. Rotta's Office Locations
Colorado Blood Cancer Institute - Denver1721 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (720) 821-3938Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marcello Rotta, MD
- Hematology
- English, Italian
- 1700107075
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University
- Yale New Haven Health
- Universitá degli Studi, Facolta? di Medicina e Chirurgia
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
