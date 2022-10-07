Overview of Dr. Marcellus Assiago, MD

Dr. Marcellus Assiago, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Riverton, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from MOI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Sevier Valley Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Assiago works at Nephrology Associates of Utah in Riverton, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.