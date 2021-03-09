Dr. Marcellus Cephas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cephas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcellus Cephas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marcellus Cephas, MD
Dr. Marcellus Cephas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Takoma Park, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Rome Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cephas' Office Locations
1
James E Callan MD PA7610 Carroll Ave Ste 470, Takoma Park, MD 20912 Directions (301) 891-2077
2
Behavioral Healthcare of Maryland1405 Madison Park Dr Ste 1B, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (301) 891-2077
3
New Hartford Psychiatric Svs238 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro, NY 13492 Directions (315) 768-7181
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Rome Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very positive, personable and professionally competent. very convenient to park and walk to his office
About Dr. Marcellus Cephas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134116007
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cephas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cephas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cephas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cephas has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cephas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cephas speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Cephas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cephas.
