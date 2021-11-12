Dr. Marcellus Horsch, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcellus Horsch, DDS
Overview
Dr. Marcellus Horsch, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Blaine, MN.
Locations
Metro Dentalcare Blaine Pheasant Ridge4255 Pheasant Ridge Dr NE Ste 407, Blaine, MN 55449 Directions (763) 220-6964
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I liked that i didn?t feel pressured to have work done. During my last visit ( 6 months ago) they mentioned I had an old filling that would likely need a crown at some point. I made the decision to move forward with having the work done now. Both the hygienist and Dr took the time to explain the problem and allowed me to ask questions.
About Dr. Marcellus Horsch, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1396307161
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Horsch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Horsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.