Dr. Marcelo Antunes, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (23)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Marcelo Antunes, MD

Dr. Marcelo Antunes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Facial Plastic and Recon

Dr. Antunes works at Northwest ENT and Allergy Center in Marietta, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA, Cartersville, GA and Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Antunes' Office Locations

    Northwest ENT and Allergy Center
    80 Lacy St Nw, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-0368
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Piedmont Office
    2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 660, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-0368
    Northwest Facial Aesthetic Center
    100 Market Place Blvd Ste 209, Cartersville, GA 30121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-0368
    Marcelo Antunes, MD, FACS
    12309 N Mopac Expy Ste 10, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 339-1661
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Facial Fracture
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Facial Fracture
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marcelo Antunes, MD
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Marcelo Antunes, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871791558
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Facial Plastic and Recon
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Pennsy
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcelo Antunes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antunes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Antunes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Antunes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Antunes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antunes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antunes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antunes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.