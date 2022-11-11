See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Marcelo Bendix, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marcelo Bendix, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Faculdade De Ciencias Medicas De Santos (Unilus) and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Dr. Bendix works at Continucare Health Center in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Tamarac, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Conviva Care Center Hialeah
    3233 Palm Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 826-0660
  2. 2
    Conviva Care Center Kingspoint
    7686 N Nob Hill Rd, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 597-0135
  3. 3
    Conviva Care Center Bird Road
    9740 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 227-5300
  4. 4
    Jack Marek Klem MD PA
    11760 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 553-6744
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    11401 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 485-3209

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Treatment frequency



Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marcelo Bendix, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1053365551
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Faculdade De Ciencias Medicas De Santos (Unilus)
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcelo Bendix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bendix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bendix has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bendix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bendix has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bendix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bendix. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bendix.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bendix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bendix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

