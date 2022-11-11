Dr. Marcelo Bendix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bendix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcelo Bendix, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marcelo Bendix, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Faculdade De Ciencias Medicas De Santos (Unilus) and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Conviva Care Center Hialeah3233 Palm Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 826-0660
Conviva Care Center Kingspoint7686 N Nob Hill Rd, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 597-0135
Conviva Care Center Bird Road9740 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (305) 227-5300
Jack Marek Klem MD PA11760 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 553-6744Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
- 5 11401 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (305) 485-3209
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
In addition to being a knowledgeable professional, Dr. Bendix has a genuine interest for the welfare of the patient.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Faculdade De Ciencias Medicas De Santos (Unilus)
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Bendix has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bendix accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bendix has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bendix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bendix speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bendix. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bendix.
