Dr. Marcelo Boek, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcelo Boek, MD
Dr. Marcelo Boek, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They completed their fellowship with Cook Co Hosp
Dr. Boek works at
Dr. Boek's Office Locations
Texas Oncology - Brownsville2150 N Expressway, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 396-8795
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Overall very happy with all aspects of texas oncology.I feel comfortable with staff and dr boek.Wait times are very reasonable and staff is professional and makes me feel comfortable and confident I am well taken care of.
About Dr. Marcelo Boek, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1134166788
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boek accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boek has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Boek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.