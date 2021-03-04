Overview

Dr. Marcelo Branco, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Branco works at HCA Florida West Cardiology Specialists - Davis Hwy in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.