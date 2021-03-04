Dr. Marcelo Branco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcelo Branco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcelo Branco, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Dr. Branco works at
Locations
West Florida Cardiology8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 4, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 220-6847Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Has saved my life several times! Excellent doctor!
About Dr. Marcelo Branco, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1972592715
Education & Certifications
- University Ky
- Marshall University Affil Hosps
- Marshall U Affil Hosps|Marshall University Affil Hosps
- Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
