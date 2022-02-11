See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Marcelo Hochman, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
4.2 (23)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marcelo Hochman, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Hochman works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion
    2250 Mall Dr Fl 1, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birthmark
Skin Cancer
Age Spots
Birthmark
Skin Cancer
Age Spots

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Feb 11, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Hochman was marvelous! He is so talented. I went in asking for one thing and he diplomatically explained why another procedure would be better. He is a delightful person - kind, gentle, and caring - and he explained everything in great detail. I had no doubts that he wanted what was best for me and that he wanted me to be comfortable with it all. He was never rushed and extremely patient. His staff is stellar. They are all friendly, efficient, and capable! Follow up after surgery was also great. And my outcome could not have been any better. EVERYONE is complimentary and asks me who my doctor was! I could not be happier. I highly recommend Dr. Hochman. He is a fine gentleman and the finest surgeon!
    Margaret — Feb 11, 2022
    About Dr. Marcelo Hochman, MD

    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1780797449
    Education & Certifications

    • Arkansas Children's Hospital|St Louis University
    Residency
    • Stanford University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Stanford U Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcelo Hochman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hochman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hochman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hochman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hochman works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Hochman’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hochman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hochman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hochman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hochman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

