Overview

Dr. Marcelo Hochman, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Hochman works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.