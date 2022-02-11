Dr. Marcelo Hochman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hochman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcelo Hochman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marcelo Hochman, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr Fl 1, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
My experience with Dr. Hochman was marvelous! He is so talented. I went in asking for one thing and he diplomatically explained why another procedure would be better. He is a delightful person - kind, gentle, and caring - and he explained everything in great detail. I had no doubts that he wanted what was best for me and that he wanted me to be comfortable with it all. He was never rushed and extremely patient. His staff is stellar. They are all friendly, efficient, and capable! Follow up after surgery was also great. And my outcome could not have been any better. EVERYONE is complimentary and asks me who my doctor was! I could not be happier. I highly recommend Dr. Hochman. He is a fine gentleman and the finest surgeon!
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1780797449
- Arkansas Children's Hospital|St Louis University
- Stanford University Medical Center
- Stanford U Med Ctr
- Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
