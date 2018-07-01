Overview

Dr. Marcelo Kugelmas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University De Buenos Aires and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Kugelmas works at South Denver Gastroenterology in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Esophageal Varices and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.