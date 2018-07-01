Dr. Marcelo Kugelmas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kugelmas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcelo Kugelmas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcelo Kugelmas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University De Buenos Aires and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Health One - South Denver Endoscopy Center499 E Hampden Ave Ste 420, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 788-8888Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor went completely out of his way to treat a friend of mine with, Hep C. Free, as my friend is on, MEDICAID!! $ 84,000. Free to patient. Doctor had to try several times to get it processed. After that, HE is now MY doctor ! Great person. Great physician. Larry L Pranger.
About Dr. Marcelo Kugelmas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992819130
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- LAC-USC Medical Center
- Lac Usc Hosp
- University De Buenos Aires
- Colegio Nacional No 4 - Buenos Aires Argentina
