Dr. Marcelo Larsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcelo Larsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcelo Larsen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of La Plata School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Larsen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Bayshore3661 S Miami Ave Ste 907, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 856-7333
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Opticare
- Providence Health Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larsen?
Very professional and he cares about the patient. He takes the time to listen and also the time to explain the treatment. Thank you
About Dr. Marcelo Larsen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1154402717
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Privado De Comunidad
- Hospital Privado De Comunidad|Hospital Privado de Comunidad, Mar del Plata
- University of La Plata School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larsen works at
Dr. Larsen has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.