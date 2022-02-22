Overview of Dr. Marcelo Montorzi, MD

Dr. Marcelo Montorzi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairhaven, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional de Cuyo, Argentina and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Montorzi works at Southcoast Health Family Medicine in Fairhaven, MA with other offices in Boston, MA and Cambridge, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.