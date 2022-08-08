Overview of Dr. Marcelo Totorica, MD

Dr. Marcelo Totorica, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.



Dr. Totorica works at East Houston OB/GYN Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.