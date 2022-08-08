Dr. Marcelo Totorica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Totorica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcelo Totorica, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcelo Totorica, MD
Dr. Marcelo Totorica, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.
Dr. Totorica works at
Dr. Totorica's Office Locations
East Houston Obgyn Assoc1910 John Ralston Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77013 Directions (713) 451-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marcelo Totorica, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770532210
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Totorica has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Totorica accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Totorica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Totorica works at
Dr. Totorica speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Totorica. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Totorica.
